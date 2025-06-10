Left Menu

Rep. Mark Green's Surprise Exit from Congress: A Political Turn

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee announced his retirement following a vote on the tax and budget bill. Offered an appealing private sector role, Green reiterated his decision after initially opting out of the 2024 race but being convinced otherwise by GOP colleagues. His departure impacts the tight House majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashville | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:22 IST
Republican Representative Mark Green from Tennessee has announced his plan to retire from Congress, citing an enticing private sector opportunity that prompted his decision. The announcement follows shortly after a pivotal House vote on a tax and budget policy supported by former President Donald Trump, which Green backed in the House.

Initially, Green had decided not to run in the 2024 elections but reconsidered after pleas from Republican colleagues. His continued presence in Congress was crucial for GOP leaders, given their slender 220-212 majority in the House, especially with the tax bill requiring further negotiation once returned by the Senate.

Green, who served since 2019 in Tennessee's 7th District, emphasized his commitment to conservative values during his tenure. His seat will be filled through a special election, contingent on his departure timing. Prior to his political career, Green served as an Army surgeon and state senator, and was once nominated for Army secretary by Trump.

