Bengaluru Stampede Sparks Political Controversy

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar engaged in discussions with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi regarding a tragic stampede incident in Bengaluru, resulting in 11 fatalities. The incident, linked to IPL celebrations, has sparked substantial political tension.

Congress President Kharge has demanded a comprehensive report on the matter, as opposition parties blame both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for the unfortunate events, urging their resignations. Currently, an investigation is underway to ascertain if negligence played a role in the incident.

The devastating occurrence outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations left many injured, fanning the flames of controversy. Critics have spared no effort in holding the Congress government accountable, pressing for an urgent Assembly session to further delve into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)