Bengaluru Stampede Sparks Political Controversy
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Congress leaders to discuss a stampede that left 11 dead in Bengaluru. Congress seeks a detailed report, while opposition parties demand accountability and resignations. An investigation is ongoing to determine potential government negligence.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar engaged in discussions with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi regarding a tragic stampede incident in Bengaluru, resulting in 11 fatalities. The incident, linked to IPL celebrations, has sparked substantial political tension.
Congress President Kharge has demanded a comprehensive report on the matter, as opposition parties blame both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for the unfortunate events, urging their resignations. Currently, an investigation is underway to ascertain if negligence played a role in the incident.
The devastating occurrence outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations left many injured, fanning the flames of controversy. Critics have spared no effort in holding the Congress government accountable, pressing for an urgent Assembly session to further delve into the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP MP Ramchandra Jangra's Dismissal Over Controversial Remarks
India's Bold Stance: A Diplomatic Mission in Qatar
Karnataka Political Drama: Congress vs. BJP in Defamation Clash
India's Diplomatic Mission: Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism in Kuwait
Daniel Vettori Backs Mohammed Shami Amid IPL 2025 Struggles