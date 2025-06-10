11 Years of Modi: A Transformative Journey Towards India's Rise
Union Minister Meghwal highlights India's transformative progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Celebrating 11 years of governance, achievements include robust foreign policy, economic growth, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and landmark decisions like Ram Temple construction and Article 370 abrogation, marking India's striking development trajectory.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized India's transformative journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 11 years of progressive governance.
Meghwal celebrated remarkable strides in foreign policy, economic stability, and social empowerment, noting historic projects like the Ram Temple and the decision to revoke Article 370.
He highlighted significant progress in women's empowerment and poverty reduction, with substantial government initiatives contributing to India's emergence as a major global powerhouse.
