YS Jagan Reddy Slams Chandrababu Naidu Over Alleged Political Vendetta

In a fierce political confrontation, YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a caustic critique against incumbent CM N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy accused Naidu of using "fake narratives and orchestrated violence" as tools to deflect public ire over governance failures. This accusation follows the controversial arrest of veteran journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. In a statement shared on his social media account, Jagan lamented the 'organized' attacks on Sakshi media offices across Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan asserted that Naidu was distorting words attributed to Kommineni to fabricate grounds for an unjust arrest, describing it as part of a premeditated conspiracy. Accusations extend to TDP-led mobs vandalizing Sakshi unit offices under a pretext of defending women's dignity. Jagan called the actions a "political vendetta masked as concern for women," adding that past comments by Naidu and his brother-in-law show contradictory moral perspectives.

The former chief minister further criticized Naidu's track record on women's safety, citing alarming cases of violence, including the murder of Tanmayi, an intermediate student from Anantapur, and the prolonged sexual assault and blackmail of a 9th class girl in the Ramagiri mandal. Jagan accused the TDP reign of neglect and a complete breakdown in law and order, with a surge in violent crimes against women, unheeded by authorities. He accused Naidu of leveraging false promises to secure votes and manipulating media to evade accountability, hinting at a resolute public watching his moves.