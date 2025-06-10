BJP Showcases Modi's Decade of Development
The BJP deployed key leaders to celebrate the Modi-led government's 11-year achievements in service, good governance, and welfare. Press conferences across India highlighted policies aimed at all-encompassing development and the vision for a developed India by 2047. Key topics included economic growth, anti-corruption efforts, and cultural revival.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday mobilized its top leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, to promote the 11-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Press conferences across the nation focused on core policies of service ('Seva'), good governance ('Sushasan'), and poor welfare ('Garib Kalyan'), underscoring the comprehensive development fostered over the past decade. BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni highlighted the implementation of these policies and the government's visionary goal of achieving a developed India by 2047.
The press meet coincided with BJP President J P Nadda's remarks celebrating Modi's administration. Key figures addressed a variety of topics, including India's stance on terrorism, economic development, anticorruption measures, and the cultural renaissance, drawing attention to the government's ongoing initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.
