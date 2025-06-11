Left Menu

Political Reconciliation: Gehlot and Pilot Signal Unity Amidst Past Tensions

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dismissed claims of a strained relationship with his ex-deputy Sachin Pilot, suggesting a reconciliation between the two key Congress leaders. Gehlot's comments were made during a memorial event honoring Rajesh Pilot, Sachin's father, hinting at a potential easing of their past political discord.

Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has quashed rumors of any lingering tension with ex-deputy Sachin Pilot. Speaking candidly, Gehlot stated there was never a real distance between them, an assertion made amidst a tribute to the late Union minister Rajesh Pilot, Sachin's father.

The event, marking the 25th death anniversary of Rajesh Pilot in Dausa, witnessed attendance from numerous Congress figures, signaling a moment of unity perhaps indicative of healing within party ranks after prolonged factional rifts. Gehlot's remark, "We were never distant," could suggest a possible softening of stances between the two leaders, rekindling hopes for collaboration.

This development comes after years of a public feud that saw allegations, political maneuvers, and leadership struggles, including a leadership crisis in 2020. With Pilot acknowledging his father's lasting influence and the significance of integrity in leadership, the event underlined a message of collective remembrance and potential renewal for the Rajasthan Congress.

