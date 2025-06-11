Muhammad Yunus Clarifies Stance on Future Government Role

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, reiterated that he has no interest in participating in the future elected government. Speaking at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, Yunus clarified that the interim administration's role is solely to manage the transition to a new elected body.

Yunus, who assumed leadership in August after Sheikh Hasina's removal, announced elections will occur by April 2026. This timeline has drawn criticism from various sectors, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which calls for elections by December of this year.

The current government faces challenges with allegations against the Awami League, Hasina's party, about misconduct. Meanwhile, Yunus is conducting meetings in the UK with prominent figures including King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)