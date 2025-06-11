Left Menu

Muhammad Yunus Clarifies Stance on Future Government Role

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, stated he does not wish to join the next elected government. He emphasized the interim role is to facilitate a smooth transition to the upcoming elected government. Elections are scheduled for April 2026, sparking criticism from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:17 IST
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, reiterated that he has no interest in participating in the future elected government. Speaking at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, Yunus clarified that the interim administration's role is solely to manage the transition to a new elected body.

Yunus, who assumed leadership in August after Sheikh Hasina's removal, announced elections will occur by April 2026. This timeline has drawn criticism from various sectors, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which calls for elections by December of this year.

The current government faces challenges with allegations against the Awami League, Hasina's party, about misconduct. Meanwhile, Yunus is conducting meetings in the UK with prominent figures including King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

