Left Menu

Charges Loom for Sheikh Hasina in High-Profile Sedition Case

A court in Bangladesh has scheduled January 21 for charge framing in a sedition case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others. The case involves allegations of plotting against the government led by Muhammad Yunus. Hasina, currently in India, faces arrest along with several others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:00 IST
Charges Loom for Sheikh Hasina in High-Profile Sedition Case
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi court has slated January 21 as the date for framing charges in a high-profile sedition case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others, amid allegations of conspiracy to overthrow the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

According to reports, Hasina and several hundred Awami League members allegedly participated in a virtual meeting of the 'Joy Bangla Brigade' last December, aimed at plotting the government's downfall. The group supports the Awami League and the legacy of Sheikh Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After the court hearing, Judge Abdus Salam confirmed the charges and arrest warrants have been issued. Currently in India, Hasina fled Bangladesh amid protests, following which Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

 India
2
Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensions

Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro Amid Political Tensi...

 Global
3
Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

Shashi Tharoor: Navigating Political Currents in Congress

 India
4
Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

Intensified Surveillance in Indore Amid Water Crisis Shows Positive Signs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026