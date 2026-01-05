Charges Loom for Sheikh Hasina in High-Profile Sedition Case

A Bangladeshi court has slated January 21 as the date for framing charges in a high-profile sedition case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others, amid allegations of conspiracy to overthrow the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

According to reports, Hasina and several hundred Awami League members allegedly participated in a virtual meeting of the 'Joy Bangla Brigade' last December, aimed at plotting the government's downfall. The group supports the Awami League and the legacy of Sheikh Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After the court hearing, Judge Abdus Salam confirmed the charges and arrest warrants have been issued. Currently in India, Hasina fled Bangladesh amid protests, following which Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government.

