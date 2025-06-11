Left Menu

Historic Milestone: EU and UK Forge Gibraltar Deal

The European Union and the UK have reached a significant agreement to facilitate cross-border trade and travel in Gibraltar, resolving a major issue post-Brexit. This deal, celebrated by officials from both sides, removes physical barriers and ensures smoother movement of goods and people between Gibraltar and Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:56 IST
Historic Milestone: EU and UK Forge Gibraltar Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and United Kingdom have announced a landmark agreement designed to ease the flow of trade and travel in the contentious region of Gibraltar, according to EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic.

This agreement represents a significant achievement in the post-Brexit era, ensuring that goods and people can move freely across the Gibraltar-Spain border. It addresses long-standing issues since the UK's departure from the EU in 2020.

Gibraltar's strategic importance on Spain's southern tip means the deal is crucial for its 34,000 residents and their access to the European market. Officials on both sides highlight the agreement as a meaningful step toward lasting stability and economic planning in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025