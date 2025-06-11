Historic Milestone: EU and UK Forge Gibraltar Deal

The European Union and United Kingdom have announced a landmark agreement designed to ease the flow of trade and travel in the contentious region of Gibraltar, according to EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic.

This agreement represents a significant achievement in the post-Brexit era, ensuring that goods and people can move freely across the Gibraltar-Spain border. It addresses long-standing issues since the UK's departure from the EU in 2020.

Gibraltar's strategic importance on Spain's southern tip means the deal is crucial for its 34,000 residents and their access to the European market. Officials on both sides highlight the agreement as a meaningful step toward lasting stability and economic planning in the region.

