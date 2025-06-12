AI-Driven Robocalls Stir Controversy Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

On Wednesday, a political consultant stood by his controversial decision to send robocalls that used artificial intelligence to mimic former President Joe Biden's voice, telling a New Hampshire jury he believed he had not broken any laws.

Steven Kramer, originating from New Orleans, openly admitted to orchestrating the AI-generated messages, which were dispatched to thousands of voters just two days ahead of New Hampshire's primary on January 23, 2024. The recordings encouraged voters to save their vote for the November election, suggesting that participating in the primary could prevent them from voting later.

Kramer explained that his intention wasn't to influence the election outcome but rather to underscore the potential dangers posed by AI technology in political campaigns. Despite facing the possibility of decades in prison if convicted of voter suppression and candidate impersonation, Kramer remained confident in his actions, noting that his efforts may lead to new AI regulations.

