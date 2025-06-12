Left Menu

AI-Driven Robocalls Stir Controversy Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

In New Hampshire, political consultant Steven Kramer defended his use of AI-generated robocalls mimicking Joe Biden, arguing it highlighted AI's dangers, not electora. Despite facing potential voter suppression charges, he maintained his actions were legal. His calls outraged some, like Kathy Sullivan, claiming they sought voter suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laconia | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:15 IST
AI-Driven Robocalls Stir Controversy Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, a political consultant stood by his controversial decision to send robocalls that used artificial intelligence to mimic former President Joe Biden's voice, telling a New Hampshire jury he believed he had not broken any laws.

Steven Kramer, originating from New Orleans, openly admitted to orchestrating the AI-generated messages, which were dispatched to thousands of voters just two days ahead of New Hampshire's primary on January 23, 2024. The recordings encouraged voters to save their vote for the November election, suggesting that participating in the primary could prevent them from voting later.

Kramer explained that his intention wasn't to influence the election outcome but rather to underscore the potential dangers posed by AI technology in political campaigns. Despite facing the possibility of decades in prison if convicted of voter suppression and candidate impersonation, Kramer remained confident in his actions, noting that his efforts may lead to new AI regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025