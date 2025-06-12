Tragic Loss: Vijay Rupani Perishes in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The unexpected demise of Vijay Rupani, the former chief minister of Gujarat and Punjab BJP's in-charge, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, following a fatal plane crash in Ahmedabad. Rupani, who was on his way to London, was onboard the ill-fated Air India flight that claimed numerous lives.

Punjab BJP leaders, including state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, expressed their deep condolences, highlighting Rupani's contributions and leadership. Known for his grassroots connection, Rupani had been actively campaigning for upcoming elections, recently supporting candidate Jiwan Gupta in the Ludhiana West bypoll.

Prominent figures across political lines, from BJP's Tarun Chugh to SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, mourned Rupani's passing, celebrating his commitment to public service and compassionate demeanor. The tragic incident left a profound void, marking the end of a notable political career of simplicity and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)