Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at Press Conference as Senator Padilla is Forcibly Removed

Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed, handcuffed, and detained at a Homeland Security press conference after attempting to question Secretary Kristi Noem. The incident, which was caught on video, sparked criticism from both political parties with many calling for an explanation regarding the security's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:41 IST
Controversy Erupts at Press Conference as Senator Padilla is Forcibly Removed

In a shocking turn of events, Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed, handcuffed, and detained by security at a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The incident, captured on video, occurred Thursday as Padilla attempted to pose a question regarding protests in Los Angeles.

The video circulated online showing three security agents pushing Padilla onto the ground and restraining him, leading to bipartisan criticism. "Senator Padilla is a big, tall guy, and to see how he was handled out of that room is wrong and sick," commented Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed outrage in a speech, demanding accountability and answers. "I just saw something that sickened my stomach—the manhandling of a United States senator," Schumer declared. Calls for an investigation into the security's conduct are mounting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025