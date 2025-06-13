Controversy Erupts at Press Conference as Senator Padilla is Forcibly Removed
Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed, handcuffed, and detained at a Homeland Security press conference after attempting to question Secretary Kristi Noem. The incident, which was caught on video, sparked criticism from both political parties with many calling for an explanation regarding the security's actions.
The video circulated online showing three security agents pushing Padilla onto the ground and restraining him, leading to bipartisan criticism. "Senator Padilla is a big, tall guy, and to see how he was handled out of that room is wrong and sick," commented Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed outrage in a speech, demanding accountability and answers. "I just saw something that sickened my stomach—the manhandling of a United States senator," Schumer declared. Calls for an investigation into the security's conduct are mounting.
