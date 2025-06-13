Controversy Erupts at Press Conference as Senator Padilla is Forcibly Removed

In a shocking turn of events, Democratic U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed, handcuffed, and detained by security at a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The incident, captured on video, occurred Thursday as Padilla attempted to pose a question regarding protests in Los Angeles.

The video circulated online showing three security agents pushing Padilla onto the ground and restraining him, leading to bipartisan criticism. "Senator Padilla is a big, tall guy, and to see how he was handled out of that room is wrong and sick," commented Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed outrage in a speech, demanding accountability and answers. "I just saw something that sickened my stomach—the manhandling of a United States senator," Schumer declared. Calls for an investigation into the security's conduct are mounting.

(With inputs from agencies.)