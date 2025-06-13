Rising Tensions: Israel's Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel has launched an attack on various Iranian nuclear and military installations. Israeli authorities justify the assault as a preventive measure to thwart Iran's alleged intentions of advancing its nuclear weapons program, a claim Tehran denies, insisting its nuclear activities are peaceful.

This development occurred shortly after the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors censured Iran for the first time in two decades over its lack of cooperation with inspectors. In defiance, Iran announced plans to establish a new enrichment site and upgrade its centrifuges, signaling further advancement in its nuclear capabilities.

As diplomatic negotiations between the U.S. and Iran continue, which could potentially ease economic sanctions on Tehran, the international community closely watches Iran's nuclear sites, including those at Natanz, Fordo, and Bushehr. The situation underscores the fragile nature of the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)