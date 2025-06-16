China's Expanding Nuclear Arsenal: Strategic Shift or Global Race?

China's nuclear arsenal is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with the nation adding over 100 warheads annually since 2023, bringing its stockpile tally to approximately 600. Despite assurances that this escalation meets only defensive needs, discussions about a nuclear arms race with the US and Russia have emerged.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2025 highlights China's growing stockpile. It stresses that, despite most warheads being stored separately, potential missile deployment is becoming more plausible. Experts assert that China's projected arsenal expansion could eventually equal the capabilities of the US and Russia.

Observers note the implications for neighboring countries like India, especially as Pakistan accelerates its nuclear initiatives. Meanwhile, US-China relations remain tense over the refusal to renew the Strategic Offensive Arms treaty. As nuclear controls face challenges, SIPRI Director Dan Smith warns of a possible resurgence of a nuclear arms race.

