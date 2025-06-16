Escalation Alert: Iran and Israel Missile Clash Intensifies
A severe conflict between Iran and Israel has erupted, with both nations launching missile and air attacks. Israel claims aerial dominance over Tehran, while Iran retaliates with missile strikes. The death toll is rising, with fears of an all-out war. Diplomatic solutions appear stalled amidst escalating tensions.
An escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has reached critical levels as both nations engage in intense missile exchanges. Early Monday, Iran launched a volley of missile strikes targeting Israel, resulting in at least eight casualties. In response, Israel urged the evacuation of hundreds of thousands in central Tehran, underscoring the severity of the crisis.
Israel's military reported achieving aerial superiority over Tehran, allowing unrestricted flights over the capital. This development follows the destruction of over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran. Israel's military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, described the Israeli strikes as a significant blow to the Iranian threat.
The conflict ignited after Israel targeted Iranian military leaders and nuclear facilities to prevent further nuclear advancement. In retaliation, Iran has launched ballistic missiles, raising concerns of a potential wide-scale war. Despite international efforts for mediation, both sides remain entrenched in their positions with little sign of de-escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- missile
- conflict
- military
- Tehran
- aerial
- superiority
- retaliation
- evacuation
ALSO READ
Lot of opportunities in India in commercial, business, military aircraft, eVTOL segments: Embraer CEO Francisco Gomes Neto.
Tragedy Strikes Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives at Military Camp
Tehran Rejects US Nuclear Proposal Amid Ongoing Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Actions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
UN, Iran, Egypt meet in Cairo to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme