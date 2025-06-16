Escalation Alert: Iran and Israel Missile Clash Intensifies

An escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has reached critical levels as both nations engage in intense missile exchanges. Early Monday, Iran launched a volley of missile strikes targeting Israel, resulting in at least eight casualties. In response, Israel urged the evacuation of hundreds of thousands in central Tehran, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Israel's military reported achieving aerial superiority over Tehran, allowing unrestricted flights over the capital. This development follows the destruction of over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran. Israel's military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, described the Israeli strikes as a significant blow to the Iranian threat.

The conflict ignited after Israel targeted Iranian military leaders and nuclear facilities to prevent further nuclear advancement. In retaliation, Iran has launched ballistic missiles, raising concerns of a potential wide-scale war. Despite international efforts for mediation, both sides remain entrenched in their positions with little sign of de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)