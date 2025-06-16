Left Menu

Sanchez Introduces New Leadership Amidst Corruption Probe in Spanish Socialist Party

Amidst a corruption inquiry threatening his minority government, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez appointed new leadership to the Socialist party. The move follows Santos Cerdan's resignation and defensive testimony. Sanchez resists a snap election, urging party reform, while coalition partners express skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:49 IST
Sanchez Introduces New Leadership Amidst Corruption Probe in Spanish Socialist Party
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed four new leaders to helm the Socialist party on Monday, seeking to manage the fallout from an ongoing corruption inquiry imperiling his fragile minority administration. The appointments follow the resignation of Santos Cerdan, who stepped down after a Supreme Court judge called upon him to testify amidst accusations of discussing illicit payments for public works contracts.

Cerdan, previously the party's number three as organizational secretary, emphasized his intention to testify to assert his innocence. 'We are not perfect, but we are uncompromising when it comes to corruption,' Sanchez stated during a press conference in Madrid. The interim leadership will serve until July 5, when a permanent replacement is expected to be selected at a party congress.

Despite calls for a snap election following these revelations, Sanchez has instead promised sweeping party reforms and an external financial audit. Nonetheless, some party allies remain doubtful these measures will sufficiently restore public confidence in a party whose rise to power in 2018 was marked by ousting the PP amidst Spain's largest democratic corruption probe. Meanwhile, coalition partners, wary of an increased risk from far-right opposition, continue to stand by Sanchez, albeit with reservations about the efficacy of his reform strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025