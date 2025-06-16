Sanchez Introduces New Leadership Amidst Corruption Probe in Spanish Socialist Party

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed four new leaders to helm the Socialist party on Monday, seeking to manage the fallout from an ongoing corruption inquiry imperiling his fragile minority administration. The appointments follow the resignation of Santos Cerdan, who stepped down after a Supreme Court judge called upon him to testify amidst accusations of discussing illicit payments for public works contracts.

Cerdan, previously the party's number three as organizational secretary, emphasized his intention to testify to assert his innocence. 'We are not perfect, but we are uncompromising when it comes to corruption,' Sanchez stated during a press conference in Madrid. The interim leadership will serve until July 5, when a permanent replacement is expected to be selected at a party congress.

Despite calls for a snap election following these revelations, Sanchez has instead promised sweeping party reforms and an external financial audit. Nonetheless, some party allies remain doubtful these measures will sufficiently restore public confidence in a party whose rise to power in 2018 was marked by ousting the PP amidst Spain's largest democratic corruption probe. Meanwhile, coalition partners, wary of an increased risk from far-right opposition, continue to stand by Sanchez, albeit with reservations about the efficacy of his reform strategies.

