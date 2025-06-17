Escalating Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Reaches New Heights

On the fourth day of an escalating conflict, Israel has issued warnings for hundreds of thousands to evacuate central Tehran as its air campaign intensifies. This development marks a significant escalation in Israel's efforts to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran's response has been swift and deadly, with reports of over 370 missiles launched towards Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides. The escalating tensions have pushed the region towards the brink of all-out war, with diplomatic efforts appearing stalled.

Washington has faced calls for intervention as the conflict threatens broader instability. Measures such as airspace closures and fuel rationing in Iran underscore the war's far-reaching impact, as international observers urge de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)