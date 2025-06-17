Global Tensions and G7: Unveiling a Precarious World Stage

The Group of Seven leaders convened amid rising global tensions, trying to reaffirm their influence on world affairs despite President Donald Trump's premature departure. As the summit unfolded in Canada, discussions were overshadowed by increasing Middle East hostilities, emphasizing the need for global diplomatic engagement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, addressed Russia's aggression toward Ukraine as NATO chief Mark Rutte joined the dialogue. The assembly's focus was disrupted by escalating clashes between Israel and Iran, demanding urgent international attention.

The summit highlighted US-European differences, with Trump's stance on sanctions and tariffs clashing against traditional G7 unity. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation underscored the urgency to tackle ongoing conflicts. The event closes with leaders navigating a maze of diplomatic and economic challenges.

