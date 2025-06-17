Left Menu

Karnataka CM Vows Safe Return for Kannadigas Stuck Abroad

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured efforts are ongoing to safely repatriate Kannadigas stranded in war zones abroad. The state government is in close contact with those affected and is coordinating with central authorities to ensure their swift return as soon as the situation allows.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vowed to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas trapped in war-torn regions abroad. Efforts are actively underway to coordinate their safe passage back home.

According to Siddaramaiah, his administration is persistently monitoring the ongoing situation and maintaining direct communication with the affected individuals. He reported speaking with them and confirmed discussions with Congress leader Nataraj Gowda. Due to current airport closures, alternative care arrangements have been made for those concerned.

As soon as airports reopen, potentially within the next day or two, the Karnataka government plans to expedite the repatriation process. State officials are poised to take immediate action to ensure a seamless and expedited return journey for the stranded Kannadigas once clearance is granted.

