Amarnath Yatra Shines Amidst Resilience Against Terror
BJP's Tarun Chugh praised Jammu and Kashmir's resilience against terrorism amid record participation anticipated for the Amarnath Yatra. He highlighted revived tourism despite Pakistan's scare tactics, underscoring India's unity and strength. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to reopen tourist spots signifies confidence in regional security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan, asserting its failure to instill fear, with the Amarnath Yatra set for record participation.
He commended Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to reopen 16 of the 48 closed tourist destinations post-April's attack, reinforcing a strong message of resilience.
Chugh emphasized India's unity against terrorism, noting the return of tourists as evidence of successful peace and prosperity efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, further strengthened under PM Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delegation led by Shrikant Shinde meets Liberian Senate Leader, highlights global security and fight against terrorism
"Brazil condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism, supported Operation Sindoor": Tejasvi Surya
Liberian Speaker, Indian MP Shrikant Shinde call for united fight against terrorism
Indian leaders in Liberia highlight Pakistan's role in terrorism, call for global unity
NZ Sees 9.2% Surge in International Tourism Spending, Nears Pre-COVID Levels