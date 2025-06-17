Amarnath Yatra Shines Amidst Resilience Against Terror

BJP's national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan, asserting its failure to instill fear, with the Amarnath Yatra set for record participation.

He commended Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to reopen 16 of the 48 closed tourist destinations post-April's attack, reinforcing a strong message of resilience.

Chugh emphasized India's unity against terrorism, noting the return of tourists as evidence of successful peace and prosperity efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, further strengthened under PM Modi's leadership.

