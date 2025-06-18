Homebound Justice: Cristina Kirchner's Sentence Takes a Controversial Turn

In a decisive ruling, an Argentine judge permitted former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to carry out her six-year prison sentence for corruption at her Buenos Aires residence. Kirchner, aged 72, was convicted for fraudulent activities linked to road projects that favored political allies.

The judicial decision sparked a wave of political discourse, with supporters taking to Buenos Aires streets in protest. Despite the Supreme Court affirming her conviction last week, Kirchner maintains her stance of political accusation against the judiciary.

This development intensifies scrutiny over one of Argentina's most controversial figures, reflecting ongoing divisions within the Peronist movement, even after their recent electoral defeats. Kirchner's presence continues to influence Argentina's political landscape, garnering ardent support among working-class factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)