Homebound Justice: Cristina Kirchner's Sentence Takes a Controversial Turn

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will serve her six-year corruption sentence at home, as allowed by the court due to her age. The ruling magnifies political tensions in Argentina, with her supporters rallying against what they perceive as politicized judicial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:19 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

In a decisive ruling, an Argentine judge permitted former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to carry out her six-year prison sentence for corruption at her Buenos Aires residence. Kirchner, aged 72, was convicted for fraudulent activities linked to road projects that favored political allies.

The judicial decision sparked a wave of political discourse, with supporters taking to Buenos Aires streets in protest. Despite the Supreme Court affirming her conviction last week, Kirchner maintains her stance of political accusation against the judiciary.

This development intensifies scrutiny over one of Argentina's most controversial figures, reflecting ongoing divisions within the Peronist movement, even after their recent electoral defeats. Kirchner's presence continues to influence Argentina's political landscape, garnering ardent support among working-class factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

