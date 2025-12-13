Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Justice de Moraes Amid Political Controversy

The U.S. removed Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes from its sanctions list, reversing an initial move over his role in the trial against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. De Moraes' wife and her institution were also delisted, as part of changing diplomatic stances spearheaded by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Updated: 13-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:54 IST
The United States has reversed its decision to impose sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The justice was initially sanctioned for his role in the trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro, which was criticized by the Trump administration for perceived human rights abuses.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that Justice de Moraes, his wife, and the Lex Institute were removed from the sanctions list. This move marks a shift in diplomatic relations, with Treasury officials citing no immediate comments on the decision.

Americans arguing Trump's administration had previously cited de Moraes' actions as reasons for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. The act targets those involved in human rights abuses and corruption globally.

