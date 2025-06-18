Streaming Overtakes Cable and Broadcast TV in US Viewership
For the first time, streaming services have surpassed traditional broadcast and cable TV in U.S. viewership, capturing 44.8% of total TV usage in May. Nielsen's report highlights streaming's growing dominance over the past four years, with platforms like YouTube and Netflix leading the surge.
Streaming services have officially taken the lead in U.S. TV viewership, surpassing both broadcast and cable networks for the first time, according to Nielsen's latest report.
In May, streaming captured 44.8% of total TV usage, indicating a significant shift in consumer preferences. Leading this digital charge are platforms like YouTube and Netflix, which have steadily increased their market share over the past four years. The data reflects a changing landscape in how Americans consume media, favoring on-demand and online content.
This milestone marks a critical point in the evolution of TV media, as traditional broadcasters face growing competition from tech giants in the age of streaming dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly flooding in Nigeria displaces thousands
Pakistan wants to bleed India by thousand cuts, we drew new redlines to combat terror: Gen Chauhan
Our adversary's approach is to bleed India by a thousand cuts: CDS Gen Chauhan on Pakistan's policy of supporting terrorism.
Reddit Rebounds: Resolving Outage Impacting Thousands
Reddit Outage: A Digital Silence Shocks Thousands