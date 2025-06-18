Streaming Overtakes Cable and Broadcast TV in US Viewership

Streaming services have officially taken the lead in U.S. TV viewership, surpassing both broadcast and cable networks for the first time, according to Nielsen's latest report.

In May, streaming captured 44.8% of total TV usage, indicating a significant shift in consumer preferences. Leading this digital charge are platforms like YouTube and Netflix, which have steadily increased their market share over the past four years. The data reflects a changing landscape in how Americans consume media, favoring on-demand and online content.

This milestone marks a critical point in the evolution of TV media, as traditional broadcasters face growing competition from tech giants in the age of streaming dominance.

