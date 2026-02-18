Left Menu

Punjab's Political Turmoil: AAP's Accusations Against Akali Dal

Jagroop Singh Sekhwan of AAP claims the Shiromani Akali Dal rally in Qadian aimed to protect Sukhbir Badal rather than address Punjab's issues. He points out internal divisions within the party, criticizing former leadership, and alleging mismanagement in Sikh institutions and the gurdwara sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:38 IST
Punjab's Political Turmoil: AAP's Accusations Against Akali Dal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal's rally in Qadian was intended to protect Sukhbir Badal instead of focusing on Punjab's pressing issues. Sekhwan accused the Akali Dal of mobilizing attendees from various districts to create the illusion of strong support.

Despite claims of significant new memberships during the event, Sekhwan stated no new panchayat members joined the Akali Dal, highlighting internal divisions within the party. Notably absent from the rally was senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, which Sekhwan argued indicated growing rifts and factionalism.

Sekhwan further criticized the Akali Dal for allegedly turning Sikh institutions into business ventures, including questioned land sales by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. He also raised concerns over leadership failures during previous tenures, calling for liberation of religious sites from political control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, other ensures affordable, accessible AI.

World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & c...

 Global
2
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this y...

 Global
3
Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

 India
4
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026