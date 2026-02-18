Punjab's Political Turmoil: AAP's Accusations Against Akali Dal

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal's rally in Qadian was intended to protect Sukhbir Badal instead of focusing on Punjab's pressing issues. Sekhwan accused the Akali Dal of mobilizing attendees from various districts to create the illusion of strong support.

Despite claims of significant new memberships during the event, Sekhwan stated no new panchayat members joined the Akali Dal, highlighting internal divisions within the party. Notably absent from the rally was senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, which Sekhwan argued indicated growing rifts and factionalism.

Sekhwan further criticized the Akali Dal for allegedly turning Sikh institutions into business ventures, including questioned land sales by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. He also raised concerns over leadership failures during previous tenures, calling for liberation of religious sites from political control.

