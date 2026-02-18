Vigilante Mob Assaults Research Scholar Amid False Child Lifting Accusations
A 30-year-old female research scholar in Indore was publicly beaten and humiliated by people accusing her of being a 'child lifter.' Despite police dismissing the existence of such gangs, rumors persist. Video evidence of the incident surfaced, resulting in legal action against individuals involved.
- Country:
- India
A female research scholar was subjected to public assault and humiliation in Indore, accused of being a 'child lifter,' local police revealed. The incident occurred on Tuesday within the MIG police station's jurisdiction.
This case highlights rising tensions fueled by rumors of child-lifting gangs operating in the area, a notion that law enforcement has firmly denied. A video showing the violent encounter has circulated on social media, sparking widespread attention.
Authorities have registered a case against two women and three men implicated in the attack. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace individuals spreading these damaging rumors and shut down their social media accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
