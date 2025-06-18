Pete Hegseth's Contentious Capitol Gatling: Military Oversight and International Tensions

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to return to Capitol Hill on Wednesday amid combative hearings that scrutinize his actions and policies. Lawmakers are challenging him on issues ranging from a ban on transgender troops to controversial use of the Signal app for sensitive communications.

The hearings also delve into heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, prompting questions about airstrikes. Despite the international crisis overshadowing proceedings, Hegseth's tenure—marked by chaos, opposition to women in combat, and funding shifts from troops housing to border security—remains a focal point.

Compounding the controversy, Hegseth's tendency to bypass traditional diplomatic efforts for internal Pentagon restructuring has raised eyebrows. Notably, his directives have included renaming a Navy ship and eradicating diversity programs, sparking further debate on military ethos.

