Khamenei's Address Amid Rising Tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is set to appear on national television soon, as reported by state media. This follows his recent appearance after Israel's attack on Iran. Khamenei's televised message is likely to address escalating tensions in the region.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be delivering a televised message soon, according to a report from state media on Wednesday.
This will be Khamenei's first communication with the public since his last appearance on Friday, which came shortly after an Israeli attack on Iran.
The imminent broadcast is expected to focus on the escalating tensions following recent regional conflicts.
