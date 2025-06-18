Left Menu

Khamenei's Address Amid Rising Tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is set to appear on national television soon, as reported by state media. This follows his recent appearance after Israel's attack on Iran. Khamenei's televised message is likely to address escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:10 IST
Khamenei's Address Amid Rising Tensions
Address
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be delivering a televised message soon, according to a report from state media on Wednesday.

This will be Khamenei's first communication with the public since his last appearance on Friday, which came shortly after an Israeli attack on Iran.

The imminent broadcast is expected to focus on the escalating tensions following recent regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025