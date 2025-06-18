Left Menu

EU Demands Answers After Diplomat Attacked in Vladivostok

The European Union has called in Russia's envoy to Brussels to explain an attack on an EU diplomat in Vladivostok. The diplomat, reportedly a Romanian woman, was accosted and assaulted after leaving her hotel. The EU stresses the importance of ensuring the safety of its diplomats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has taken action, summoning Russia's envoy to Brussels to clarify an attack on one of its diplomats in Vladivostok, Russia. This incident highlights rising tensions between the EU and Russia as security concerns for diplomatic staff increase.

The attack occurred on May 26, targeting the diplomat in the early morning hours. According to Der Spiegel, a German news outlet, she was identified as a Romanian woman on official EU business. Two men, suspected to be Russian security agents, threatened and physically assaulted her.

Anitta Hipper, EU spokesperson, emphasized the necessity for diplomats to work without fear of violence, calling their protection 'paramount.' Despite assurances, the actual details and ramifications of the incident remain undisclosed as Russia's representative is summoned for a detailed explanation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

