Odisha Leader's Medical Journey: Hope and Recovery

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, will soon undergo a medical procedure to treat cervical arthritis. The procedure will take place on June 22 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, with renowned doctor Ramakanta Panda overseeing the treatment.

Patnaik, who is also the chief of the BJD party, shared his medical plans with the public via a post on X. He seeks the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the well-wishes of his fellow citizens for a successful procedure.

He confidently looks forward to returning to his duties in Odisha, stating his commitment to continue serving the people post-recovery, relying on both divine providence and modern medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)