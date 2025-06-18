Tejashwi Yadav: The Face of Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan'

Tejashwi Yadav has been confirmed as the chief ministerial candidate for Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance, according to CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. The announcement places Yadav at the forefront of the coalition's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Bhattacharya revealed that the CPI(ML) plans to contest 40-45 seats in the elections, capitalizing on its robust presence across 24-25 districts. The party had previously demonstrated a high strike rate in past elections, securing 12 out of 19 contested seats.

As the alliance gears up for the polls, Bhattacharya emphasized the need for proper utilization of each party's strengths within the 'Mahagathbandhan'. He also commented on the political dynamics surrounding rivals like the BJP and the role of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a perceived auxiliary to the BJP's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)