Tejashwi Yadav: The Face of Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan'

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, is set to be the chief ministerial candidate for the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, as per CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. The CPI(ML) aims to contest more seats in the upcoming elections, given its strong grassroots presence in 24-25 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:18 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav has been confirmed as the chief ministerial candidate for Bihar's 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance, according to CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. The announcement places Yadav at the forefront of the coalition's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Bhattacharya revealed that the CPI(ML) plans to contest 40-45 seats in the elections, capitalizing on its robust presence across 24-25 districts. The party had previously demonstrated a high strike rate in past elections, securing 12 out of 19 contested seats.

As the alliance gears up for the polls, Bhattacharya emphasized the need for proper utilization of each party's strengths within the 'Mahagathbandhan'. He also commented on the political dynamics surrounding rivals like the BJP and the role of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a perceived auxiliary to the BJP's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

