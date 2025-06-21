Left Menu

Ludhiana West By-Election: A Heated Battle Unfolds Amid Strict Security

The Ludhiana West Assembly by-election is set for vote counting on June 23, after a 51.33% voter turnout. District Election Officer Himanshu Jain assured robust security measures, including paramilitary deployment and CCTV surveillance. Key candidates include AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP's Jiwan Gupta, and Akali Dal's Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

  • Country:
  • India

All systems are go for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election vote counting scheduled for June 23, according to District Election Officer Himanshu Jain. The bypoll recently recorded a 51.33% voter turnout, adding intensity to the political contest.

The counting process, set to begin at 7 am, will take place under the watchful eyes of election observers, candidates, and their authorized representatives. Jain confirmed extensive security arrangements, including paramilitary forces and CCTV surveillance, ensuring the process remains smooth and fair.

Fourteen candidates are vying for the vacant seat, with prominent names like AAP's Sanjeev Arora and Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have also fielded candidates, making the competition fierce following the previous MLA's passing in January.

