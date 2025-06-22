Left Menu

Gulf States on High Alert Amid Threat of Escalating Conflict

Following U.S. strikes on Iran, Gulf states are on high alert, with fears of a widening conflict. Saudi Arabia heightened security, while Bahrain implemented safety measures and Kuwait established shelters. The possibility of U.S.-Iran conflict raises concerns about regional stability and potential escalation involving U.S. military bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:40 IST
Gulf states, key hosts to U.S. military bases, were in a state of heightened alert on Sunday following U.S. military action against Iran. The strikes, described by President Donald Trump as 'obliterating' Iran's key nuclear sites, have increased fears of a broader conflict in the volatile region.

Saudi Arabia, a significant oil producer, intensified its security protocols, while Bahrain advised avoiding main roads, and Kuwait set up emergency shelters. The possibility of retaliatory action by Tehran looms large, with previous warnings of targeting U.S. assets in the area.

Bahrain, accommodating the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, along with bases in neighboring countries, faces the tension of potential escalation. Regional experts voice concerns about a protracted conflict, urging caution and emergency preparedness amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

