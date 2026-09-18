Hackers Alert: Cyber Attacks Threaten High Seas

US Coast Guard and FBI boarded two commercial vessels in the Gulf of Mexico due to a cyberattack. Linked to the Iran conflict, the vessels' networks were compromised. Questions remain unanswered as the Liberian-flagged VL Prosperity was confirmed as one vessel affected. Cyber threats to maritime security are rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:34 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:34 IST
Hackers Alert: Cyber Attacks Threaten High Seas
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In a bold operation last month, US Coast Guard and FBI personnel boarded two commercial vessels bound for the United States in the Gulf of Mexico. Believed to be linked to ongoing cyber threats, the networks aboard these ships showed signs of hacking, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The operation took place on August 21 and 24, targeting two foreign-flagged ships amidst heightened cybersecurity concerns surrounding the US-Iran conflict. No foreign actors were officially named, but signs indicated cyber breaches on both vessels.

With the FBI and Coast Guard providing limited details, maritime security expert Corey Ranslem confirmed one affected ship as Liberia-flagged VL Prosperity, now anchored near Texas. Iran's Mehr news agency reported substantial cyber damage affecting the ship's systems during its transit.

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