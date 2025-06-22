Left Menu

Bihar's Political Showdown: Lalu Prasad versus Samrat Choudhary

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticizes RJD leader Lalu Prasad, likening him to the notorious film villain Gabbar Singh and accusing him of corruption. Suggesting that the RJD will face defeat in upcoming polls, Choudhary praises development under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:37 IST
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a sharp attack on opposition RJD chief Lalu Prasad, labeling him as the state's Gabbar Singh from the classic film 'Sholay' and a 'symbol of corruption'.

Choudhary confidently predicted a significant defeat for the RJD in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the state's strides under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He highlighted various infrastructural developments as evidence of progress.

In response to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegations of misuse of public funds for PM's rallies, Choudhary dismissed the comments by drawing a parallel to an iconic movie dialogue, underscoring the contentious political climate in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

