Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India's 'Confusing' Stance on Iran-Israel Conflict

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes India's foreign policy stance amid the Iran-Israel conflict, calling it 'confusing.' His remarks follow US military strikes on Iran. The IAEA confirmed no increased radiation post-strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, while India continues evacuation efforts for nationals in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:00 IST
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has slammed India's foreign policy as 'confusing' in response to the current Iran-Israel conflict, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing in its diplomatic duties. Speaking in Lucknow, he stressed the importance of standing by allies in turbulent times.

His comments followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of precision strikes on Iranian targets, signaling a tough stance by the US on Iran. Meanwhile, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi announced an emergency meeting to address escalations in West Asia.

The IAEA assured there was no significant radiation increase after the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In response to the attacks, Iran declared its intent to continue its nuclear program. As the conflict persists, India is actively working to evacuate its citizens from the affected region.

