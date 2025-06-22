Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India's 'Confusing' Stance on Iran-Israel Conflict

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has slammed India's foreign policy as 'confusing' in response to the current Iran-Israel conflict, accusing the BJP-led central government of failing in its diplomatic duties. Speaking in Lucknow, he stressed the importance of standing by allies in turbulent times.

His comments followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of precision strikes on Iranian targets, signaling a tough stance by the US on Iran. Meanwhile, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi announced an emergency meeting to address escalations in West Asia.

The IAEA assured there was no significant radiation increase after the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In response to the attacks, Iran declared its intent to continue its nuclear program. As the conflict persists, India is actively working to evacuate its citizens from the affected region.