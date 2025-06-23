BJP MLA Entangled in Onboard Altercation on Vande Bharat Express

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has formally reprimanded party MLA Rajeev Singh following an incident on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. The altercation involved passengers and has drawn media attention, prompting a show cause notice demanding an explanation from Singh within a week.

The discord reportedly began over a seating disagreement inside the train, escalating at Jhansi station with a passenger allegedly attacked by individuals linked to the MLA. The altercation has sparked concern within the party regarding its public image.

Despite Singh's claim of indecent behavior by a co-passenger against his family, further inquiries point towards aggressive actions by his supporters, intensifying scrutiny on Singh and the political dynamics surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)