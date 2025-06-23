Left Menu

BJP MLA Entangled in Onboard Altercation on Vande Bharat Express

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has issued a show cause notice to MLA Rajeev Singh over a dispute involving a passenger altercation on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. The clash reportedly arose over seat arrangements and resulted in alleged assault by the MLA's associates at the Jhansi station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:23 IST
BJP MLA Entangled in Onboard Altercation on Vande Bharat Express
Rajeev Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has formally reprimanded party MLA Rajeev Singh following an incident on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. The altercation involved passengers and has drawn media attention, prompting a show cause notice demanding an explanation from Singh within a week.

The discord reportedly began over a seating disagreement inside the train, escalating at Jhansi station with a passenger allegedly attacked by individuals linked to the MLA. The altercation has sparked concern within the party regarding its public image.

Despite Singh's claim of indecent behavior by a co-passenger against his family, further inquiries point towards aggressive actions by his supporters, intensifying scrutiny on Singh and the political dynamics surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025