BJP MLA Entangled in Onboard Altercation on Vande Bharat Express
The Uttar Pradesh BJP has issued a show cause notice to MLA Rajeev Singh over a dispute involving a passenger altercation on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. The clash reportedly arose over seat arrangements and resulted in alleged assault by the MLA's associates at the Jhansi station.
The Uttar Pradesh BJP has formally reprimanded party MLA Rajeev Singh following an incident on the New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express. The altercation involved passengers and has drawn media attention, prompting a show cause notice demanding an explanation from Singh within a week.
The discord reportedly began over a seating disagreement inside the train, escalating at Jhansi station with a passenger allegedly attacked by individuals linked to the MLA. The altercation has sparked concern within the party regarding its public image.
Despite Singh's claim of indecent behavior by a co-passenger against his family, further inquiries point towards aggressive actions by his supporters, intensifying scrutiny on Singh and the political dynamics surrounding the incident.
