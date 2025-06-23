Left Menu

Tension Rises: Israeli Military Targets Tehran

The Israeli military has warned of continued attacks on military sites near Tehran, emphasizing the focus on symbolic targets. The warning was posted on social media, though Iranians face internet restrictions. Citizens are urged to avoid military zones, a tactic criticized by Iran as fear-mongering.

Updated: 23-06-2025 20:32 IST
The Israeli military has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring its intention to continue attacking military sites around Tehran in the coming days. This shift in focus to symbolic targets highlights the escalating tension in the region.

The announcement was made on social media platform X, but Iranians face challenges accessing outside information due to strict internet shutdowns imposed by the government.

In the warning, the Israeli army urged Tehran citizens to avoid weapon production centers and military bases for personal safety. Despite criticism from Iran, which views this as a scare tactic, Israel has carried out such strikes post-warning multiple times.

