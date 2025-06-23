Regional Tensions Surge Amid Israel-Iran Clashes and US Involvement

In a dramatic escalation, Israel has targeted several Iranian sites, including the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran and Fordo's underground enrichment facilities. These strikes mark the continuation of a tense standoff involving the United States, which conducted massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, raising regional tensions.

In response, Iran has launched missiles and drones at Israel, while warning the US of its increased military resolve after recent attacks. This situation has triggered fears of a broader conflict, with global markets like oil reacting to the uncertainty.

Amid the volatile situation, global calls for diplomatic intervention surface. South Africa urges the UN to lead efforts in de-escalating the conflict. Meanwhile, the US hints at both diplomacy and regime change in Iran, a notion that exiled Iranian figures and international leaders view with caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)