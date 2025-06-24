Left Menu

Rising Tensions: American Concerns Over U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalation

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that most Americans are anxious about a potential escalation of conflict between the U.S. and Iran following President Trump's decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities. The poll highlights deep political divisions and concerns over the safety of civilians and military personnel.

Updated: 24-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:08 IST
Rising Tensions: American Concerns Over U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalation
A fresh wave of anxiety is gripping Americans over a potential escalation in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. This concern follows President Donald Trump's recent order for U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted immediately after these strikes, indicates a significant 79% of Americans fear retaliatory attacks targeting U.S. civilians by Iran. The survey, which sampled 1,139 adults nationwide, also showed deep concerns about American military personnel in the Middle East.

The political and public opinion is sharply divided. While the poll reveals only 32% support for continued airstrikes, 49% oppose it. Within the Republican Party, 62% back further action, contrasting with significant Democratic opposition to further bombing. This highlights the political challenges faced by Trump amidst his declining approval ratings.

