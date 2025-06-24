Karnataka Housing Minister Denies Corruption Allegations Amid Rising Tensions

Karnataka's Housing and Minorities Affairs Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday refuted allegations of corruption within his department. He urged party leaders leveling these allegations to disclose the identities of officials allegedly accepting bribes. Moreover, Khan announced his readiness to resign if any corruption charges against him are substantiated.

During a press briefing, Khan directly addressed party leaders BR Patil and Raju Kage, challenging them to reveal the names of those involved in corruption. Khan emphasized that allegations must be substantiated and pointed out that houses were allotted based on requests by MLAs. He called for transparency and insisted on revealing any officials involved in such malpractices.

Khan further stated his willingness to undergo a CBI investigation while a departmental inquiry is underway. Despite receiving over 900 housing application approvals, he expressed concern over prolonged delays caused by overwhelming applications. He also urged for increased financial assistance to beneficiaries and dismissed BJP's accusations of state-level corruption as political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)