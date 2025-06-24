Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Threats of Government Dissolution

Tensions rise in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Governor Faisal Karim Kundi criticizes CM Ali Amin Gandapur for threatening government dissolution, calling it treason. Gandapur claims federal conspiracy and seeks Imran Khan's directive. Kundi warns against unconstitutional threats, highlighting government corruption and urging against public blackmail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:05 IST
Faisal Karim Kundi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Political tensions are mounting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor, openly condemns Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's threat to dissolve the provincial government. Kundi has labeled Gandapur's actions as treasonous, intensifying the political drama.

On Monday, CM Gandapur alleged a federal ploy to impose an emergency in the province, vowing to dismantle the government upon orders from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Kundi retorted by accusing the provincial administration of taking directions from Imran Khan, whom he referred to as a convicted criminal. He cautioned that threats to dissolve the assembly would equate to a 'rebellion against the Constitution,' emphasizing that the assembly's management cannot be steered from a prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

