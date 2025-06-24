Tensions Escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amid Threats of Government Dissolution

Political tensions are mounting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor, openly condemns Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's threat to dissolve the provincial government. Kundi has labeled Gandapur's actions as treasonous, intensifying the political drama.

On Monday, CM Gandapur alleged a federal ploy to impose an emergency in the province, vowing to dismantle the government upon orders from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Kundi retorted by accusing the provincial administration of taking directions from Imran Khan, whom he referred to as a convicted criminal. He cautioned that threats to dissolve the assembly would equate to a 'rebellion against the Constitution,' emphasizing that the assembly's management cannot be steered from a prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)