Fragile Peace: Ceasefire Tested Amidst Israel-Iran Tensions

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday articulated her concern over the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, highlighting the stress caused by the geopolitical instability. Sule remarked, "The global unease is palpable; de-escalation efforts by MEA, PM Modi, and President Trump are desperately needed, as all conflicts bear international consequences."

In a surprising turn, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a full ceasefire, potentially ending hostilities just hours after Iran targeted American bases in the Middle East. Trump detailed, "Iran will commence the ceasefire, with Israel joining after the 12th hour, culminating in the 24th hour marking the end of the 12-Day War."

Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of breaching the agreement, ordering forceful military responses. The Times of Israel reported Katz's orders for intense strikes against targets in Tehran following Iran's missile launches. IDF Lt. General Eyal Zamir emphasized the gravity of Iran's actions, affirming that the IDF would retaliate decisively.

The newly announced ceasefire saw Israeli citizens temporarily leaving bomb shelters, a reprieve influenced by Israeli-American diplomatic collaboration. However, fresh missile threats saw citizens advised to seek shelter once again, underscoring the volatility of the truce. Katz's acknowledgment of the U.S.'s role in facilitating a truce highlighted the cooperative efforts to avert nuclear threats.

Reflecting on Operation Rising Lion and Iran's retaliatory True Promise 3, the conflict's origins traced back to Israeli aggression on June 13, which prompted a back-and-forth offensive climaxing in U.S.-led Operation Midnight Hammer. This U.S. intervention targeted crucial Iranian facilities, triggering significant missile threats against U.S. bases in the region, a stark reminder of the situation's fragility.

