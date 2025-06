Tensions Mount as Russia Navigates Middle Eastern Alliances Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The United States joined Israel over the weekend in attacking Iran's nuclear sites, drawing sharp condemnation from Moscow. Russia's UN ambassador criticized Washington's actions as opening a "Pandora's Box," while Tehran sought President Putin's support. However, Putin condemned the strikes without offering military aid, much to Iran's disappointment.

Russia's reticence signals its waned influence in the Middle East, analysts say. The muted response may disappoint Iran, but Russia might benefit temporarily through higher oil prices and diverted global scrutiny from its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's ties with Iran have strengthened since Putin's 2022 invasion, although their new strategic agreement lacks mutual defense provisions.

Moscow struggles to balance its alliances, maintaining relations with Israel while accommodating Iran. Ukraine and Middle East dynamics leave Moscow overstretched. Despite offering itself as a potential mediator in the Iran-Israel conflict, Moscow's leverage remains questionable. The situation raises doubts about Russia's reliability, potentially affecting relationships with regional players like Egypt and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)