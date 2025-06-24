France's No-Confidence Drama: Pension Talks and Political Stakes

In a dramatic political move, France's Socialists have filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, following the collapse of crucial pension reform talks with trade unions. The development comes as a significant challenge for Bayrou, who now faces the risk of his centrist government collapsing if left-wing and far-right parties unite.

The discussions with unions and employers disintegrated, signaling a tough road ahead for Bayrou, whose government seeks consensus on a controversial 2023 pension overhaul. The failure to reach an agreement also casts a shadow over upcoming debates concerning a proposed 40 billion euro budget cut planned for 2026.

Boris Vallaud, Socialist leader, criticized Bayrou for reneging on promises regarding pension reform. Meanwhile, signs from far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen suggest the motion may not garner necessary support. As challenges mount, Bayrou remains hopeful, advocating for continued dialogue to resolve the impasse.

