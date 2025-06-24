Controversy Unfolds as Bulletproof Vehicle Seized in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh police have seized YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's bulletproof vehicle following its alleged involvement in a fatal accident. The incident occurred during Reddy's visit to Rentapalla village. Initially, authorities denied the vehicle's involvement, but later confirmed its role, sparking legal action.
Andhra Pradesh police action on Tuesday led to the seizure of a bulletproof vehicle belonging to YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This move follows allegations of the vehicle's involvement in a tragic accident during Reddy's recent tour of Rentapalla village, Palnadu district.
During his visit on June 18, Reddy aimed to console the family of a deceased party leader, reportedly a suicide victim of TDP leader and police harassment. Despite a restricted vehicle permit, Reddy's convoy extended, with thousands of supporters thronging the route.
The crowding led to a fatal incident involving YSRCP supporter C Singayya, initially believed to have been struck by a separate vehicle. District police later revised their stance, confirming that Reddy's vehicle was involved, prompting legal proceedings against him and others.
