Controversy Unfolds as Bulletproof Vehicle Seized in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police action on Tuesday led to the seizure of a bulletproof vehicle belonging to YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This move follows allegations of the vehicle's involvement in a tragic accident during Reddy's recent tour of Rentapalla village, Palnadu district.

During his visit on June 18, Reddy aimed to console the family of a deceased party leader, reportedly a suicide victim of TDP leader and police harassment. Despite a restricted vehicle permit, Reddy's convoy extended, with thousands of supporters thronging the route.

The crowding led to a fatal incident involving YSRCP supporter C Singayya, initially believed to have been struck by a separate vehicle. District police later revised their stance, confirming that Reddy's vehicle was involved, prompting legal proceedings against him and others.