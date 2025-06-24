Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as Bulletproof Vehicle Seized in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police have seized YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's bulletproof vehicle following its alleged involvement in a fatal accident. The incident occurred during Reddy's visit to Rentapalla village. Initially, authorities denied the vehicle's involvement, but later confirmed its role, sparking legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:47 IST
Controversy Unfolds as Bulletproof Vehicle Seized in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police action on Tuesday led to the seizure of a bulletproof vehicle belonging to YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This move follows allegations of the vehicle's involvement in a tragic accident during Reddy's recent tour of Rentapalla village, Palnadu district.

During his visit on June 18, Reddy aimed to console the family of a deceased party leader, reportedly a suicide victim of TDP leader and police harassment. Despite a restricted vehicle permit, Reddy's convoy extended, with thousands of supporters thronging the route.

The crowding led to a fatal incident involving YSRCP supporter C Singayya, initially believed to have been struck by a separate vehicle. District police later revised their stance, confirming that Reddy's vehicle was involved, prompting legal proceedings against him and others.

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025