Debt Ceiling Dilemma Looms Over U.S. Treasury
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential changes to the debt ceiling date if legal challenges arise concerning President Trump's tariff policies. While assuring no default on national debt, he expressed confidence that the Senate would soon vote on a Republican tax and spending measure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:48 IST
- Country:
- Canada
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the timeline for reaching the nation's debt ceiling could shift if legal hurdles challenge President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.
Following a session at the U.S. Capitol with legislators, Bessent reassured the public of America's commitment to avoiding a national debt default.
He independently mentioned the likelihood of a Senate vote on a Republican tax and spending proposal by Friday, expressing optimism that the House would subsequently endorse it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement