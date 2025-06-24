Left Menu

Debt Ceiling Dilemma Looms Over U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential changes to the debt ceiling date if legal challenges arise concerning President Trump's tariff policies. While assuring no default on national debt, he expressed confidence that the Senate would soon vote on a Republican tax and spending measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:48 IST
Debt Ceiling Dilemma Looms Over U.S. Treasury
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the timeline for reaching the nation's debt ceiling could shift if legal hurdles challenge President Donald Trump's tariff strategies.

Following a session at the U.S. Capitol with legislators, Bessent reassured the public of America's commitment to avoiding a national debt default.

He independently mentioned the likelihood of a Senate vote on a Republican tax and spending proposal by Friday, expressing optimism that the House would subsequently endorse it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025