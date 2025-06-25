Left Menu

Reflecting on Emergency: A Lesson for Congress and India at Large

Former Union minister M J Akbar urged Congress to acknowledge and learn from the Emergency era's mistakes. Asserting the maturity of Indian voters who reinstated Indira Gandhi in 1980, he emphasized that the nation's resilience is rooted in democratic principles, warning against the dangers of dictatorial power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:48 IST
In a candid reflection, former Union minister M J Akbar has called upon Congress to confront the errors made during the Emergency period, a contentious chapter in India's political history.

Akbar highlighted the necessity for the party to acknowledge this significant misstep as the nation commemorates 50 years since its imposition under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Addressing the media in Goa, the veteran journalist stressed the resilience of Indian democracy.

Akbar, recalling the shockwaves sent through the country during the Emergency, noted that the ordeal ultimately strengthened India's democratic fabric. This period serves as a reminder of the nation's commitment to democratic principles, ensuring that such an assault on freedom is never repeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

