Left Parties Unite Against US-Israel Actions

On Wednesday, several Left parties protested at Jantar Mantar against US-Israel attacks on Iran, calling them unprovoked. Leaders including CPI(M)'s R Arun Kumar criticized India's UN stance, demanding Palestine's liberation and denouncing international law violations. They urged India to adopt an independent foreign policy supporting oppressed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:34 IST
On Wednesday, a coalition of Left parties staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, denouncing the recent US-Israel strike on Iran as unprovoked. They were joined by hundreds, including prominent figures from CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP, and the Forward Bloc, according to a CPI(M) statement.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member R Arun Kumar addressed the protest, condemning the ongoing violence in Palestine, with over 56,000 reported deaths. Kumar criticized the Indian government's passive UN stance on the matter, equating silence to complicity in crimes against humanity.

Leaders including Amarjeet Kaur, Sucheta De, RS Dagar, and G Devrajan called for India to pursue a foreign policy that emphasizes justice and solidarity with oppressed global communities, stressing the need for Palestine's statehood and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

