Left Parties Unite Against US-Israel Actions

On Wednesday, a coalition of Left parties staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, denouncing the recent US-Israel strike on Iran as unprovoked. They were joined by hundreds, including prominent figures from CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP, and the Forward Bloc, according to a CPI(M) statement.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member R Arun Kumar addressed the protest, condemning the ongoing violence in Palestine, with over 56,000 reported deaths. Kumar criticized the Indian government's passive UN stance on the matter, equating silence to complicity in crimes against humanity.

Leaders including Amarjeet Kaur, Sucheta De, RS Dagar, and G Devrajan called for India to pursue a foreign policy that emphasizes justice and solidarity with oppressed global communities, stressing the need for Palestine's statehood and recognition.

