Remembering 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas': 50 Years of India's Constitutional Crisis

On the occasion of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', Assam Minister Bimal Borah alleged that the Indian Constitution was 'murdered' during the Emergency 50 years ago, and people's rights were seized. Addressing a press conference, Borah expressed the state's resolve to recall this historic injustice.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress for allegedly strangling the Constitution while now posing as its protectors. He paid homage to those who courageously upheld democratic values during these tumultuous times, highlighting their role in bringing an end to a 'shameful' chapter in India's democracy.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for young generations to learn about this 'darkest period' and remember those complicit in violating democratic principles. Justice HR Khanna's dissent during the Supreme Court proceedings of that time was highlighted, reflecting his pivotal stance against the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi's government on June 25, 1975.

(With inputs from agencies.)