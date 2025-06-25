BJP Leaders Call for Inclusion of Emergency Period in School Curriculum

Raghubar Das, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, has called on the Union Government to incorporate lessons on the Emergency period into school curricula. This controversial chapter in Indian history, which spanned from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, was characterized by severe measures such as press censorship and arrests without trial.

BJP has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to honor those who faced extreme hardships during the Emergency. Das, who participated in the student movement against the Emergency, believes that educating the youth about this period will prevent the dilution of historical truths, alleging that the Congress party continues to mislead the public about its role during the Emergency.

BJP's Babulal Marandi described the Emergency as a "darkest chapter" in Indian democracy, during which constitutional rights, including press freedom and civil liberties, were severely restricted to maintain political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)