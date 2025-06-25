Left Menu

BJP Leaders Call for Inclusion of Emergency Period in School Curriculum

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das urged the inclusion of India's Emergency period in school curricula to inform future generations. The controversial period, from 1975 to 1977, was marked by press censorship and arrests. The BJP plans to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:03 IST
BJP Leaders Call for Inclusion of Emergency Period in School Curriculum
  • Country:
  • India

Raghubar Das, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand, has called on the Union Government to incorporate lessons on the Emergency period into school curricula. This controversial chapter in Indian history, which spanned from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, was characterized by severe measures such as press censorship and arrests without trial.

BJP has declared June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to honor those who faced extreme hardships during the Emergency. Das, who participated in the student movement against the Emergency, believes that educating the youth about this period will prevent the dilution of historical truths, alleging that the Congress party continues to mislead the public about its role during the Emergency.

BJP's Babulal Marandi described the Emergency as a "darkest chapter" in Indian democracy, during which constitutional rights, including press freedom and civil liberties, were severely restricted to maintain political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025